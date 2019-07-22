What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

WATCH: Choate Rosemary Hall catches fire after lightning strike

Posted 6:53 PM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01PM, July 22, 2019

WALLINGFORD --  A shelter in placed was issued for Choate Rosemary Hall Monday evening after the roof of Hill House was struck by lightning.

Director of Communications, Lorraine Connelly, said the lightning strike took place around 6:20 p.m and summer programs students received a shelter in place message.

"A severe band of thunderstorms with lightning strikes moved quickly into the area during the dinner hour," Connelly said. "The roof of Hill House was struck by lightning. All of our students are safe and accounted for."

She added that the students residing in Hill House, and the adjoining Library, Hall, and West Wing buildings were evacuated to the Worthington Johnson Athletic Center.

The Wallingford Police and Fire Departments are on the scene and the school is monitoring the situation closely and will be sending parents updates as soon as they become available.”

