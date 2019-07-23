Ask the Attorney: Injured while camping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Atty,

I was camping in New Hampshire w/my friend and we had agreed that I would set up tent, he would do the fire.

In the morning when I awoke, I stepped out of my tent onto a hot rock that caused me to jump onto a burning ember from the fire.

They are not listening to me when I tell them that the fire was supposed to be put out before we went to bed and because it wasn't, it crept closer to the outside of my tent. I feel terrible about asking.. but I am deformed for life. Do I have a case? My buddy still lives with his parents and does not even have a job, is it even worth pursuing?

Ron P