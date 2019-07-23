Avon residents speak out at last public hearing to save Nod Road from being developed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON - Residents continued to save Nod Road Tuesday evening.

It was their last chance to express their two cents at the Planning and Zoning meeting.

“What brings me back is trying to save Nod Road!” said Cheryl Jackson of Avon.

Jackson is a Nod Road resident and she and others have fought to keep the property since the first meeting in the winter.

This comes after Developer Anthony Giorgio with Keystone Companies LLC proposed the idea of building single-family homes on the Blue Fox Run Golf Course.

“I don’t want them to develop on it. I want it to stay open land, beautiful space, there’s not enough open land and it’s just disappearing so we need to save what we can for us and for our future generations,” added Jackson.

Residents once again gathered inside Avon Middle School for the last public hearing with hopes the Planning and Zoning Committee will hear them out.

Giorgio said while this process has played out, he has purposely laid low to allow concerned residents to speak their part until Tuesday night when he spoke for the first time.

He said the golf course is allocating roughly 80 of its 222 acres for development. He has also proposed a zone change for less than half of that acreage that will change the status of the land from agricultural to residential.

The remainder of the land will be put into a permanent conservation.

“We have a very good plan. It’s responsible development and makes a tremendous amount of sense for that particular location. It’s the best conceivable alternative, leaving it agricultural is a non-starter that makes no sense because the land will be developed,” said Giorgio of Keystone Companies LLC.

Some of the concerns heard at the meeting included flooding and disrupting wildlife but Giorgio argues there has no proof of any of that.

“Whether you count repeating the same thing time and time again many of which are about flood plains and climate change, there’s no documentation for any of that,” added Giorgio.

The big vote will take place September 10th.