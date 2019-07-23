× Bridgeport PD searching for stolen excavator

BRIDGEPORT — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating an excavator that was stolen Monday from the Bridgeport Innovation Center.

Bridgeport Police Department said the Kubota Excavator is orange and has the company’s name model “J.P Philban” on the arm along with shamrock decals on the rear.

The 2019 Kubota Excavator has a model number of KX0574R3

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Robbery/ Burglary Squad at 203-581-5246