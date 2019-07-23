Damp, cloudy start Wednesday before summer sunshine returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We still have a rainy morning on tap, with heavy downpours keeping our flash flooding risk through the morning.

Showers will persist into the afternoon as well (although it won't be as widespread).

We'll clear things out slowly but by dinner time we should mainly dry. The humidity will begin to drop as well, so there's a big payoff behind all the storms and rain.

We're back to another dry and sunny (but not sweltering) stretch of weather. Temperatures will be closer to the average for this time of year. Then another heat wave is possible heading into early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, comfy. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80s

