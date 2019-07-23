Five score and seven years ago; A Celebration for her 107th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- In Cromwell it was a birthday celebration more than a century in the making.

Alice Hallstrom, who lived in Stratford and Trumbull for most of her life, has many candles to conquer this year.

On July 23rd, she turned 107 years old.

Now residing at Covenant Living in Cromwell, Hallstrom laughed when asked how you live to be 107.

“Good living, I guess,” she said.

Hallstrom’s niece, Missy White, who is from Trumbull, said of her aunt, “we’re proud of her,” and added that Alice (known to family and friends as “AJ”) was driving herself around until she was 96-years-old, she has struggled with her mobility for the past few years she said.

“She never smoked, never drank, and she went to church faithfully,” White said.

Flanked by family and friends at the Covenant Living, Hallstrom was honored with a cake and a proclamation from State Senator Matt Lesser (D-Cromwell, Rocky Hill, Newington).

Great niece Dee Hallstrom said of AJ, “it’s very special and it’s fun to be able to honor her here because she is so important to all of us.”