Lightning strike ignites fire in Brookfield backyard

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department says a lightning strike Monday evening caused a substantial fire in a backyard.

According to the department, the fire started around 4:30 p.m. at 11 Ina’s Drive. The call came in as a reported brush fire. A nearby tree was hit, and the lightning traveled down to the large pile of dead trees and brush, accumulated from last year’s macroburst in the area.

The fire was knocked down in 30 minutes.

The department says there was another lightning strike at the same time on Windwood Road.