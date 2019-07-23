Man accused in fatal hit-and-run to serve 10 years in prison followed by 10 years of special parole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The family of Reny Alfonzo-Jimeno, a 22-year-old woman killed in a hit-and-run by an impaired driver, was in court Tuesday afternoon as the accused driver, Joseph Barreto, appeared in Hartford Superior Court for his sentencing.

In February 2018, Joseph Barreto was driving a pickup truck that he had stolen from New Britain, according to police, and drove 54 mph through a red light near Zion Street in Hartford.

Police said he had used cocaine and had been drinking that night as he drove with a suspended license with a prior felony conviction. He crashed into two other cars, ultimately killing Alfonzo-Jimeno, a young wife and mother of a toddler.

During sentencing, loved ones spoke to the court through a translator.

"She was a person who was never mean to anyone," said Algonzo-Jimeno's mother. "She just worked tirelessly for her son and her family. Reny didn't drink, much less smoke."

Tuesday, a judge sentenced Barreto to 10 years in prison, two of those mandatory, followed by 10 years of special parole.

People who live near the scene of the crash remember that night.

"I remember because my son saw all the police cars and the stuff going on down there," said Emilly-Beth Savage." Of course we look out the window to see what was going on and there was a crash."

Loved ones described Alfonzo-Jimeno as intelligent, a hard worker, joyful and responsible.