Massachusetts homicide suspect arrested at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS — The Hampden District Attorney’s office in Massachusetts said a homicide suspect was arrested at Bradley International Airport on Saturday.

According to the DA, the charges stemmed from a fatal stabbing the day before on July 19th where 26-year-old Holyoke resident Miguel DeJesus was found suffering from severe stab wounds. DeJesus was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The DA reports that early in their investigation, police identified 25-year-old Samuel Rosario from San Juan, Puerto Rico as a suspect in the homicide.

Detectives determined Rosario’s location, and coordinated with Connecticut State Police, the DA says. He was taken into custody Saturday morning and is expected in Enfield Superior Court Tuesday for an extradition hearing.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation, conducted by the Holyoke Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.