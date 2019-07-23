New Haven neighborhood on high alert following back-to-back stun gun assaults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- People who live in East Rock described their neighborhood as quiet and safe.

Although, on July 14th a 65-year-old woman was walking down Eld Street around 9 p.m. after parking her car, when two unknown males used a stun gun to assault her before stealing her purse and running off, according to Yale Police.

30 minutes before that incident, another victim was tased less than a mile away.

Police said a member of the Yale community was walking near Dwight and Chapel Street at 8:30 p.m. when the person was approached by two unknown males and assaulted with a taser.

Although nothing was stolen and the person was not injured.

New Haven and Yale police are looking for two younger men who are reportedly responsible.

Both victims are members of the Yale community.

Yale officials sent out a public safety alert to students and faculty - sharing although neither crimes happened on campus they want the community to be aware.

If you have any information about either attacks, you are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department.