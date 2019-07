NWS: EF1 Tornado touched down on Cape Cod with maximum wind strength of 110 mph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 Tornado touched down on Cape Cod with maximum wind strength of 110 mph.

The National Weather Service released the following report:

THIS IS A PRELINARY STATEMENT WITH A FINAL STATEMENT TO BE ISSUED ON WEDNESDAY JULY 24TH. THE DAMAGE FROM THE TORNADO BEGAN IN YARMOUTH AND ENDED IN HARWICH ON CAPE COD. THE DAMAGE ON THE CAPE WAS CUASED BY BOTH A TORNADO AND STRAIGHT LINE WIND DAMAGE. THE GREATEST AMOUNT OF DAMAGE APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURED IN THE TOWN OF HARWICH. THE TORNADO ITSELF TOUCHED DOWN IN YARMOUTH AND THEN TOUCHED DOWN AGAIN IN HARWICH WITH POCKETS OF EF1 DAMAGE IN BOTH LOCATIONS. THERE WAS EXTENSIVE TREE AND POWERLINE DAMAGE. MOST OF THE TOWN OF HARWICH LOST POWER DUE TO THE STORM. THE MAXIMUM WIND SPREED FOR THE TORNADO WAS 110 MPH WHICH EQUATES TO A STRONG EF1 TORNADO ON THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE. A FINAL PNS WILL BE ISSUED WITH EXACT LATITUDE AND LONGITUDE OF THE START OF THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN AND THE LAST LOCATION WHERE THE TORNADO WAS ON THE GROUND. THE FINAL PNS WILL ALSO CONTAIN PATH LENGTH AND PATH WIDTH.

Damage was reported in Yarmouth, Chatham, Mashpee, Chapin, Dennis and West Dennis. Massachusetts State Police are sending troopers to assist local police in Yarmouth.

The roof was blown off a section of the Cape Sands Inn.

ESTA TARDE: La redacción de @telemundoni sigue recibiendo videos tan impactantes como este del momento en el que un tornado afectó la zona de Cape Cod esta mañana con sus fuertes vientos. Este vídeo fue grabado en un hotel de Yarmouth. Más a las 5:30pm. pic.twitter.com/tp2l52hc9g — José Rivera Adrovet (@jadrovet) July 23, 2019

Stormtracker on the way to the Cape! I’ll see you at 4 & 5pm with updates. pic.twitter.com/dajySxNPhZ — Rachel Piscitelli (@RachPiscitelli) July 23, 2019

