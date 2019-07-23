× Police asking for public’s help in connection to Ansonia shooting

ANSONIA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in serious but stable condition Tuesday afternoon.

Ansonia Police Department said they responded to Howard Avenue in the area of Church Street after a report of shots fired.

Police said callers reported a male running from the scene who was possibly shot.

“Shortly after the initial report of shots fired, Griffin Hospital contacted the police department reporting a gunshot victim in the emergency room,” police said in a release.

Police said the victim of the shooting was a 21-year-old Ansonia resident who was shot multiple times.

“The victim fled the scene of the shooting and was transported to the hospital by private vehicle,” police said. “The victim was transferred from Griffin Hospital to a New Haven hospital where he is listed as serious but stable.”

Police said numerous shell casings of different calibers were located on Howard Avenue and Church Street that indicated at least two people shooting in the area.

“There were more than a dozen shots fired in the incident,” police said.

Anyone with any information on this shooting such as video cameras outside of any near by homes, is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885.