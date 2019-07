× Police responding to car vs. motorcycle accident in Hartford; serious injuries reported

HARTFORD — Police have responded to a car vs. motorcycle accident on Hamilton Street and Hillside Avenue.

Hartford Police Department said Hamilton/Hillside is closed at the time and drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.

Hamilton St/ Hillside Ave. M/V and motorcycle collision; operator of M/C suffering very serious injury. Hamilton/Hillside closed until further notice. Seek alt route. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 24, 2019

