What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Prosecutors target leaked Puerto Rico chat case

Posted 4:26 PM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38PM, July 23, 2019

A Puerto Rico judge has issued search warrants for the cellphones of government officials tied to a crude and offensive online chat whose leak has set off a political crisis that could bring down the governor.

It’s not clear what authorities are investigating. But in the online chat, officials talked about government contracts, among other things.

One of the search warrants said that government officials used the chat to transmit official and confidential information to private citizens in potential violation of ethics laws.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.