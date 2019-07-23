× Storm flooding causes road closure in Groton

GROTON — The City of Groton Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of Thames Street and Ledyard Avenue after flooding from Monday night storms.

The storms brought a significant amount of rain to the area, and police say it resulted in damage to Thames Street near Smith Street.

At this time, Thames Street is closed at the intersection with Ledyard Avenue.

There’s currently no timeline on the road reopening.

Police ask commuters to give themselves extra time that morning and avoid the area. The closure is close to Electric Boat.