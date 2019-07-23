Tornado touches down on Cape Cod, 30,000 without power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reports are coming in on the damage on Cape Cod after a tornado stuck the around Yarmouth.

Damage was reported in several towns around the area. Massachusetts State Police are sending troopers to assist local police in Yarmouth.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado appeared over Cape Cod.

As of 12:30 p.m., over 30,000 customers are without power.

At this time it's not known if there are any injuries or how large the tornado was.

The tornado warning was canceled just after 12:30 p.m.

