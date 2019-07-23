Tweed Airport floods in Monday night storm

NEW HAVEN — Tweed Airport is cleaning up after several inches of water from Monday night’s storms.

According to Rick Fontana from the Office of Emergency Management, the flooding in the terminal included security, screening area, ticketing, departures, and the arrival area. The tarmac was also flooded.

Nearly two inches of rain fell in two hours causing flash flooding. Flights were canceled Monday night but some flights were arriving and departing Tuesday morning. Check to see if your flight is on-time on Tweed’s website.