Weather Alert: Tornado confirmed on Cape Cod

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado has appeared over Cape Cod.

As of 12:30 p.m., over 10,000 customers are without power.

At this time it's not known if there are any injuries or how large the tornado was.

@NWSBoston Insane wind damage in South Yarmouth pic.twitter.com/5K4spDhF4k — Anthony Piccoli (@Antpicc_860) July 23, 2019

[1202pm] Radar confirmed tornado in in South Yarmouth. Take shelter! pic.twitter.com/oNoSKCdfoY — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 23, 2019

Tornado Warning including South Yarmouth MA, West Yarmouth MA, Yarmouth Port MA until 12:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/bOOaNuG2hN — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) July 23, 2019

A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Cape Cod Tuesday. The areas include South Yarmouth MA, West Yarmouth MA, Yarmouth Port,MA.

We still have a rainy morning on tap, with heavy downpours keeping our flash flooding risk through the morning. Showers will persist into the afternoon as well (although it won't be as widespread). We'll clear things out slowly but by dinner time we should mainly dry. The humidity will begin to drop as well, so there's a big payoff behind all the storms and rain.

We're back to another dry and sunny (but not sweltering) stretch of weather. Temperatures will be closer to the average for this time of year. Then another heat wave is possible heading into early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Morning rain tapers to afternoon scattered showers, cooler and mostly cloudy. Highs: 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, comfy. High: Low-mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80s

