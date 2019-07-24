× 14 pools of mosquitoes test positive for Jamestown Canyon virus in state

NEW HAVEN — Officials said they have confirmed the presence of the Jamestown Canyon virus in over a dozen pools of mosquitos.

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven said they found 14 pools of mosquitoes that tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus.

No human cases have been reported this year, but in previous years there have been two confirmed cases of the disease. Officials said infections can cause acute febrile illness, fever, meningitis or meningoencephalitis.

The infected mosquitoes were found in the following Connecticut communities: Canaan, North Stonington, West Haven, Westport, Shelton, Fairfield, North Haven, South Windsor and Hamden.

There have been no cases so far of West Nile or Eastern Equine Encephalitis – which are considered more dangerous; however those tend to appear more towards August and September.