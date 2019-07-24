Clouds break for sun, less humid Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The day after -- and the clean up has only begun.

A tornado touched down in Cape Cod Tuesday, with the NWS continuing to investigate its path and intensity. You can read more here.

For us, it's a cloudy start Wednesday, but clouds will slowly break for some sunshine and it will turn less humid with highs in the low 80s.

Then we're back to another prolonged dry stretch of weather. Heat and humidity are back heading into this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds break for sun, less humid. High: Low-80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity, beautiful. High: Low-mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Warm, more humid. High: mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Hot, hazy, humid. High: Near 90.

