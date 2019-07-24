× Connecticut Port Authority Chair resigns after being asked by Governor

HARTFORD – Governor Ned Lamont has asked the chair of the Connecticut Port Authority to resign and she has submitted her resignation.

Lamont said actions made by Bonnie Reemsnyder, the chair of the Connecticut Port Authority, were inappropriate and unacceptable given the importance of this board. At Wednesday’s board meeting, Reemsnyder submitted her resignation.

“The Connecticut Port Authority, which is responsible for enacting an ambitious and forward-looking agenda on the behalf of Connecticut’s ports and their economic vitality, must show the state’s taxpayers, potential business partners, and state leaders that they are ready, willing, and able to take on this important task,” Governor Lamont said. “The recent events have been a sideshow and distraction to this organization’s critical mission, and that is something I won’t tolerate. It is critical that the Connecticut Port Authority has a clear vision with strong and accountable leadership.”