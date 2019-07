Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- There was a light show over New England Wednesday night. A meteor lit up the the dark skies shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Gerry Bourgeois caught the spark of light on his Central Massachusetts home's nest security camera. Jay Repko also captured similar video in Newport Rhode, Island.

I just saw the craziest meteor (I think) in the sky looking south. Blue and green. Lit up the sky. Anyone else see that? Or Iā€™m hallucinating..šŸ‘¾šŸ¤– — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) July 25, 2019

We caught it too. pic.twitter.com/XmBAb4Qqhw — Jay Repko (@rayjethro) July 25, 2019