EAST LYME — The East Lyme Police Department announced the passing of K9 Jimo Tuesday.

Police said Jimo passed away due to an illness.

“K9 Jimo faithfully served the Town of East Lyme, its citizens, and his handler from February 2012 through July 2019,” the police department said on a Facebook post. “Our thoughts are with Officer Jezierski and his family in this difficult time.”

Jimo was 9-years-old.