FD: Body recovered in mobile home fire in Branford

BRANFORD -- Branford Fire Department said a body was recovered in a fire at a mobile home Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the blaze took place at 19 Leetes Island Road.

A fire commissioner was first to arrive on scene and encountered heavy smoke rising from the back side of a home in the mobile park.

The entire rear of the trailer was well-involved when crews arrived, but was knocked down a short time later.

The State Fire Marshal and Branford Fire Department are coordinating investigation efforts to establish what caused the fire. The name of the deceased victim has not been released pending contact with family members, neighbors and loved ones.

No other injuries were reported.