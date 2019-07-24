Girl beaten by teens in video may have been sexually assaulted: Chicago police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: Some viewers may find this video disturbing

CHICAGO — Video surfaced on social media Monday showing a group of teens in Chicago beating a 15-year-old girl with disabilities, according to police.

The recording shows the girl screaming as the teens strike her repeatedly; some of the teens can be heard laughing in the background.

Chicago police said the girl was missing for five days before the video was shared and police were contacted.

Police said the girl may have also been sexually assaulted while she was missing.

"This is beyond disturbing to watch and this young girl deserves far better," Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet. "This clip has been forwarded to the #ChicagoPolice Special Victims Unit and a criminal investigation has been opened."

The girl was located Tuesday night and taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released. She is now home with her father.

Community activist Stringer Harris, who spoke with the media before a police news conference Wednesday, identified the people who attacked the girl as six teens, five girls and one boy, between the ages of 15 and 18, who were her so-called friends. Police did not confirm this information.

Harris also said the girl suffers from a mental illness.

This is a developing story.