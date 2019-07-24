× Jennifer Dulos’ family releases statement as search enters 3rd month

NEW CANAAN — Police are continuing to investigate the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer was reported missing on May 24th to New Canaan police and hasn’t been seen since.

As the search enters the third month, police say that they are still working with State Police Western District and Centra District major crimes squads, federal law enforcement agencies, the Stamford/Norwalk state’s attorney, and other law enforcement agencies to help find Jennifer.

The investigation remains both a missing person investigation and a criminal investigation.

Police say over the past two months, they have received over 1200 tips regarding Jennifer’s disappearance, and nearly 80 responses with video surveillance from homes or businesses.

Jennifer’s family issued a statement Wednesday regarding her disappearance:

Today marks two months since Jennifer, beloved mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, disappeared. We miss her beyond words. Please know that the five children are doing well, surrounded by love and support. The flow of support from the New Canaan and Farmington/Avon communities, individuals as well as organizations, has helped keep us going during this ordeal. We are very grateful to all of you. And we express our deepest thanks to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their tireless efforts on the case. As July nears an end, we’re reminded of Jennifer’s love for the Fire Island beach she visited as a girl. Last summer she was so happy to be able to share her favorite childhood spotwith her own children. We continue to urge anyone who has information about Jennifer’s disappearance from New Canaan on May 24, her whereabouts, or anything in between, to please email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at (203) 594-3544. Thank you.

In addition to the tip line, 203-594-3544, tips and information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com