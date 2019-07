Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Officials say a house burned to the ground after an overnight fire in Madison.

According to officials, the call came in around 3 a.m. on New Road and Duck Hole Road. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said the home had been vacant for quite some time.

The fire marshal along with the State police arson team is on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.