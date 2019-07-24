New proposal could cut thousands from food stamps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Thousands of people in Connecticut could lose food stamp benefits – if a new rule proposed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is passed.

SNAP provides food assistance to almost 350,000 people living in Connecticut. This new rule would tighten food stamp eligibility that would cut at least 11,000 residents from the program.

Currently Connecticut allows those who earn up to 185% of the federal poverty level to enroll in SNAP, but the USDA’s new proposal would drop that number down to 130%- cutting thousands of residents reliant on the food assistance program.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture - the rule is aimed at ensuring those who need food assistance the most, are the only ones who receive it.

The President of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities Mark Ojakian released a letter directly to the USDA saying the proposal could cause dozens or hundreds of CSCU students to lose snap benefits.

“In short, USDA’s proposed rule would only serve to put additional burdens on the shoulders of Connecticut’s students -- while making no meaningful reductions to the federal budget deficit,” President Ojakian said. “I implore you to reverse this shortsighted decision.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy also released the following statement:

“SNAP is a lifeline for 443,000 people across Connecticut and for millions of Americans. The latest proposal from this administration is just plain cruel: they are choosing to give trillions of dollars in tax cuts to those who don’t need it, while taking away food assistance from those who need it most.”

According to the USDA, the rule is in efforts to cut down on widespread abuse of the program. If it is enacted, over three million people nationwide would be cut from SNAP.