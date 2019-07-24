What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

New York man arrested on sexual assault charges after ‘unlawful’ contact with a minor in Enfield

Posted 12:50 PM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:51PM, July 24, 2019

ENFIELD — Enfield Police said a New York man was arrested, charged after ‘unlawful sexual contact’ with a minor.

According to police, Ryan Dustin was charged with sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and unlawful sexual contact with a person under 18. The charges stem from an incident with an underaged girl disclosing a relationship with Dustin that started on social media.

The victim told school officials which then was referred to Enfield police.

The investigation also included help from the FBI to identify certain social media accounts Dustin used and help from the New York State Police in finding Dustin.

Dustin was arrested on a $75,000 bond which he paid. His next court date is August 20th.

