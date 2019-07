× NWS: Two tornadoes hit Cape yesterday with max. wind speeds of 110 mph

BOSTON — The National Weather Service said Wednesday two tornadoes hit Cape Cod with maximum wind speeds of 110 mph.

NWS said one tornado touched down in Barnstable/Yarmouth and the other in Harwich. In addition there was extensive straight line wind damage.

A LONG-LIVED SUPERCELL THUNDERSTORM PRODUCED WATERSPOUTS ON BOTH VINEYARD SOUND AND NANTUCKET SOUND. ONE OF THESE MOVED ONSHORE AS A TORNADO JUST WEST OF KALMUS IN BARNSTABLE, MA. IT HAD A DISCONTINUOUS PATH AND LIFTED IN SOUTH YARMOUTH, MA. THE SAME STORM PRODUCED A SECOND TORNADO IN HARWICH, MA. A FEW MINUTES LATER, STRAIGHT-LINE WIND DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED IN DENNIS, MA AND IN CHATHAM, MA.

BARNSTABLE AND YARMOUTH TORNADO

START LOCATION…JUST WEST OF KALMUS IN BARNSTABLE COUNTY MA END LOCATION…SOUTH YARMOUTH IN BARNSTABLE COUNTY MA

DATE…07/23/2019

ESTIMATED TIME…11:57 AM EDT TO 12:07 PM EDT

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING…EF1

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED…110 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH…250.0 YARDS

PATH LENGTH…5.52 MILES DISCONTINUOUS

BEGINNING LAT/LON…41.6354 / -70.2841

ENDING LAT/LON…41.6769 / -70.1961

* FATALITIES…0

* INJURIES…0

…SUMMARY…

A WATERSPOUT MOVED ONSHORE JUST WEST OF KALMUS, MA AT 1157 AM.

WINDS GUSTED TO 91 MPH AT A MESONET OBSERVATION SITE. THEY

HAD SHIFTED FROM SOUTHEAST TO WEST-NORTHWEST WITH THE PASSAGE

OF THE TORNADO. THE TORNADO CONTINUED MOVING NORTHEASTWARD AT

ABOUT 35 MPH. THE DAMAGE WAS DISCONTINUOUS BUT WHERE THE

TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN, THE DAMAGE WAS QUITE SIGNIFICANT,

WITH WINDS ESTIMATED AS HIGH AS 110 MPH, WHICH IS ON THE

HIGH END OF THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE EF-1 RANKING.

THE ROOF OF A MOTEL ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF MAIN STREET IN WEST

YARMOUTH WAS COMPLETELY PEELED OFF. ADDITIONAL SIGNIFICANT

TORNADO DAMAGE OCCURRED JUST SOUTHWEST OF THE DENNIS-YARMOUTH

REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL, PARTICULARLY ALONG HAZELMOOR ROAD

FROM VIOLET GLEN ROAD TO VINE BROOK ROAD. DOZENS OF LARGE

TREES WERE UPROOTED AND A FEW WERE SNAPPED OFF. A HOUSE HAD

SHINGLES BLOWN OFF. ANOTHER HOUSE HAD A HOLE IN THE ROOF FROM

A FALLEN TREE.

THE TORNADO THEN LIFTED, HOWEVER SEVERE STRAIGHT-LINE WIND

DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED FROM WEST DENNIS EASTWARD TO WEST HARWICH.

NUMEROUS LARGE TREES WERE UPROOTED, CONSISTENT WITH 90 MPH

GUSTS OR GREATER.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WITH THIS STORM.

.HARWICH TORNADO…

START LOCATION…1 SSW HARWICH IN BARNSTABLE COUNTY MA

END LOCATION…2 ENE HARWICH IN BARNSTABLE COUNTY MA

DATE…07/23/2019

ESTIMATED TIME…12:10 PM EDT TO 12:15 PM EDT

MAXIMUM EF-SCALE RATING…EF1

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED…110 MPH

MAXIMUM PATH WIDTH…250.0 YARDS

PATH LENGTH…2.77 MILES

BEGINNING LAT/LON…41.6851 / -70.0789

ENDING LAT/LON…41.7005 / -70.0299

* FATALITIES…0

* INJURIES…0

…SUMMARY…

THE SAME SUPERCELL STORM THAT PRODUCED THE BARNSTABLE-YARMOUTH

TORNADO WENT ON TO TOUCH DOWN AGAIN NEAR THE CENTER OF

HARWICH, MA AT 1210 PM. THE INITIAL TOUCHDOWN WAS JUST EAST OF

HARWICH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, JUST SOUTH OF PARALLEL STREET.

IT MOVED NORTHEAST THROUGH HARWICH CENTER, PASSING JUST SOUTH

OF A GOLF COURSE, AND LIFTED IN EAST HARWICH IN THE VICINITY

OF QUEEN ANNE ROAD. AT LEAST 150 HARDWOOD TREES WERE EITHER

UPROOTED OR SNAPPED. A FEW HOMES ALSO HAD SHINGLES THAT WERE

RIPPED OFF. WIND GUSTS WERE ESTIMATED AS HIGH AS 110 MPH,

WHICH IS ON THE HIGH END OF THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE EF-1

RANKING.

THE TORNADO THEN LIFTED, HOWEVER SEVERE STRAIGHT-LINE WIND

DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED IN CHATHAM. NUMEROUS LARGE TREES WERE

UPROOTED, CONSISTENT WITH 90 MPH GUSTS OR GREATER.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WITH THIS STORM.