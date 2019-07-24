× PD: Heroin dealer, felon off North Haven streets

NORTH HAVEN — North Haven police said a local man was arrested and charged after an investigation into drug dealing activity.

According to police, they were told in early 2019 of drug activity in the area of Old Broadway Street. That information led to an investigation spanning several months.

During the investigation, detectives secured an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Marshont Little. Police said Little was a felon.

Little was charged with three counts of illegal possession, and three counts of illegal sale. Police said during the investigation, they learned that Little was dealing heroin in the area.

Little is currently held on a $250,000 bond.