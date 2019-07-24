Pedaling with a purpose in Mystic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYSTIC -- 77-year old John Clark continues to go the distance for his cause.

It’s become a 21-year tradition that rolls on, John has been riding his bike each year to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Connecticut Chapter.

To date, both Clark and the Alzheimer’s Association estimate that John’s bike events have raised upwards of $350,000 for things like research and care giver support.

“My mother had Alzheimer’s, “ Clark said, “and I decided I’d just ride my bike and see if I could raise some money.”

This year, John’s ride for Alzheimer’s awareness will take place on August 18 starting from the Mystic Cycle Centre.

Kristen Cusato, the Director of Communications for the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter said of Clark, “he needed to make himself feel better about the fact that his mom was ill and turning it into a passion and a purpose, and we’re so grateful to him.”

Clark added, “this is in my blood, it’s become a passion and I don’t want to stop.”

To find out more about the John Clark Ride click alz.org/johnclarkride or call 1-800-272-3900