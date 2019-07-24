Police shooting case in New Haven given to State’s Attorney Office; case still being reviewed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN -- FOX61 has learned that the case of a police shooting in New Haven has been handed over to the New Haven State's Attorney.

The April 16 shooting sparked protests and calls for charges against the officers involved. A Hamden police officer shot at an unarmed man with his hands up. The bullets ended up hitting the car and striking his girlfriend Stephanie Washington where she was injured.

A Yale officer also fired shots from the other direction after the Hamden officer started firing.

Connecticut State Police tells FOX61 that the case file was turned over to the state's attorney Wednesday.

They say the case is still active and being reviewed.