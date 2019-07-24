× Section of I-91 in Rocky Hill to be closed early Sunday

ROCKY HILL — A section of I-91 North in Rocky Hill will be closed for a construction project this weekend.

CT DOT said Motorists traveling on I-91 north in Rocky Hill on Saturday, July 27 should expect highway lane closures and delays in the Rocky Hill area due to reconstruction of the Route 160 bridge over I-91.

The highway in that area will be completely closed beginning at approximately 1:00 AM on Sunday, July 28 for installation of the new Route 160 bridge. I-91 north will be reopened at approximately 6:00 AM on Sunday, July 28.

Motorists traveling on I-91 north in Rocky Hill when the highway is closed will be detoured off the highway at exit 23 in Rocky Hill and allowed to re-enter I-91 north at exit 24.

Officials said northbound travelers are strongly advised to plan ahead and avoid the Rocky Hill area early Sunday morning.

For more traffic information click here.