× Silver Alert issued for missing 97-year-old with dementia out of Colchester

COLCHESTER — State Police are trying to locate 97-year-old Alma Phillips from Colchester.

They say Phillips has dementia.

She was last seen on Wednesday. She may be driving a gray 2018 Nissan Altima. No clothing description was available.

Phillips is a white female with white hair and blue eyes.

People are asked to call Troop K out of Colchester at 860-465-5400.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.