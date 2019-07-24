What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Silver Alert issued for missing 97-year-old with dementia out of Colchester

Posted 6:35 AM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37AM, July 24, 2019

COLCHESTER — State Police are trying to locate 97-year-old Alma Phillips from Colchester.

They say Phillips has dementia.

She was last seen on Wednesday. She may be driving a gray 2018 Nissan Altima. No clothing description was available.

Phillips is a white female with white hair and blue eyes.

People are asked to call Troop K out of Colchester at 860-465-5400.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

