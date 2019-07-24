× Southington woman arrested after fight: Police

SOUTHINGTON — Police arrested a woman last week after they say a verbal argument turned into a physical altercation back in February.

Police said on July 13, Cheryl Moran, 50, of Southington turned herself in at the Southington Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant. She was charged with two counts of Breach of Peace 2nd, Making a False Statement, Assault 3rd, and Unlawful Restraint after an incident in downtown Southington on February 16.

Police said, “Moran became involved in a verbal dispute with a male and female in downtown Southington. As the male and female started to walk away, Moran followed and then grabbed onto the female. Moran and the other female began to push and pull at each other, which resulted with them falling to the ground. The male that had been involved in the verbal aspect of the dispute and another male were able to separate the two females. The other female suffered minor injuries in this incident. During the investigation Moran gave police a statement that was later, based on witness accounts determined to be false. ”

Moran was processed and released on a written promise to appear. She is scheduled to appear in Bristol Court on July 29.