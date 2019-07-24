What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Suspect arrested for threatening to ‘kill everyone’ at Canton preschool: Police

Posted 10:28 AM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:47AM, July 24, 2019

CANTON — Police arrested a man who they said threatened to assault a day care worker and “kill everyone” at a preschool.

Police arrested David Ragozzine, 29, of Winsted, was charged with breach of peace and threatening. He was held on $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police said he called Joni’s Daycare on Monday and made verbal threats to the staff. He indicated he would assault a specific staff member and kill everyone. He was arrested without incident.

The daycare has increased security measures and has had a police officer on the premises. Winchester police are assisting the investigation.

