Two people arrested, one wanted on robbery charges in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Waterbury police say three men face numerous charges after an armed robbery at a home on June 12th.

According to police, they were called to a home on Hamilton Avenue on June 12, just after 7:15 a.m. on the report of a robbery.

The man who called the police said around 4:30 a.m. a woman and a man were at his home trying to sell a motorcycle to him. The woman was later identified as 23-year-old Autumn Green and the man as 50-year-old Jeffrey McIntyre. According to police, at some point in the conversation, McIntyre left the apartment and returned, joined by a masked man with a handgun. The victim ran from the house and hid in the woods for 30 minutes before returning and calling the police.

Police said when the victim came back to the house, the found that his cellphone, apartment keys, and briefcase were stolen. The briefcase had several gold rings and a large gold chain worth about $50,000. The victim also reported several credit cards were stolen.

As police investigated, they learned that the stolen cards were used at various locations in Waterbury and Naugatuck: Walmart, Mobil gas station, 7-11, Home Depot, CVS, and Walgreens. Police said they confirmed that all three suspects in the robbery were the ones that made the purchases with the stolen cards.

Police learned that the third suspect involved in the robbery was 38-year-old Gary Owens Jr.

Police secured arrest warrants for the three suspects, charging them with the following:

Autumn Green – Conspiracy at Robbery in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Conspiracy at Larceny in the First Degree, Larceny in the First Degree and 5 counts of Payment Card Theft.

Jeffrey McIntyre – Conspiracy at Robbery in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, Conspiracy at Larceny in the First Degree, Larceny in the First Degree and 2 counts of Payment Card Theft.

Gary Owens – Conspiracy at Larceny in the First Degree, Larceny in the First Degree and 3 counts of Payment Card Theft.

Green was arrested on July 19th on her arrest warrant along with several others for failing to appear. She was held on bond.

Owens was found by detectives and arrested on July 23rd. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

At this time, police said they have not found Jeffrey McIntyre and ask if anyone knows his location to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau (203) 574-6941.

