US assesses North Korea has launched at least one short range projectile

Posted 5:48 PM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49PM, July 24, 2019

Photo credit: KNS/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — North Korea has launched at least one short range projectile, according to an initial assessment described by a US defense official.

The official added that the launch appears to resemble the May 2019 firing of two short-range missiles, which traveled approximately 260 miles.

The South Korean military told CNN it was fired from the Wonson area.

“Our military, in preparation for additional launches, is maintaining (its) readiness posture by monitoring related movements,” an official in the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff office said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

