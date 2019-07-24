WATCH: Fisherman remains calm while handling shark

MASSACHUSETTS — People were shocked by footage of a fisherman’s calm composure when he picked up a shark and dragged it back to the ocean, according to Fox News.

The 12 second video was shared to Facebook by Travers Peterson. In the video the fisherman can be seen hauling the shark by its tail back to sea.

According to onlookers, the man was fishing in Martha’s Vineyard when he reeled in a shark. Upon realizing what he caught, he cut it loose and dragged it back to the ocean.

The shark was reportedly as tall as the man was.

Peterson praised him saying, “This style of fishing separates the men from the boys!”

The video was shared on Saturday and since then it has received close to 50,000 views.

Story written by: Julia Matter