Cheez-Its and House Wine team up to create summertime hybrid box

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

It’s a summer special! Cheez-It and House Wine are teaming up to make your cheese and wine dreams come true.

Cheez-It is making this hybrid reality for those amateur sommeliers who have been tweeting at them and saying they’ve been doing this themselves for years. The two companies are coming together to bring you the best of both worlds in one box.

Starting Thursday, which is also National Wine and Cheese Day, the product is available online for $25 beginning at 5 p.m.

Cheez-It will have their original cheddar Cheez-Its in the box and House Wine is using their original red blend, which is 50% Cabernet Sauvignon and 50% Merlot.