× Connecticut River Museum looking for actors young and old for fall theater production

Time to dust off the monologue books and get into character! The Connecticut River Museum is looking for volunteers to be actors and volunteers for their fall theater production!

The volunteer positions are for men, women, and children (10 years old & up). The performances for the production take place on October 25th, 26th, and 27th in the evenings.

The museum says auditions for acting roles and interviews for crew and tech positions are Tuesday, July 30th and Wednesday, July 31st from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Connecticut River Museum or you can make an appointment.

They ask that those interested reserves a time for an audition/interview by emailing ainsall@ctrivermuseum.org