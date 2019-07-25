Daytrippers: Sports Center of Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the cages to the ice to the links at the Sports Center of Connecticut there’s no shortage of games to play.

“People love coming here because there’s something for everyone to do” says Kelly Marchitto.

“They come because they hear about the driving range then they come over and they end up doing the arcade or bowling they come for a round of mini-golf and the end of ice-skating or playing laser tag.”

It is a very unique facility which caters to all ages and groups. Rob Murphy is visiting with a group from Woodbridge.

“We get to check out the arcade. Laser tag. Batting cages. The boys got to drive a bunch of balls yesterday the driving range. Seems to be the group favorite. They love the Mini Golf too there’s so much to do it’s really great for the family”

Perfect for any time of year, rain or shine, The Sports Center of CT in Shelton is open 365 days a year!