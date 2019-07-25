In third month of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance, community comes together and new motions are filed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK -- The five Dulos children have been staying with their maternal grandmother, Gloria Farber, in New York City, as police continue searching for their mother, Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer was reported missing on Friday, May 24.

On Thursday, a judge granted Farber’s motion to intervene and denied the children’s father, Fotis Dulos, his motion to dismiss. Moreover, Farber was granted the right to keep the children in her care.

Meanwhile, Alice McQuaid, an attorney in Norwalk, just five miles away from where Jennifer was reported missing, is handing out “Justice for Jennifer” bracelets. She has already handed out more than 400 of them.

“I just hope that it brings comfort,” said McQuaid.

McQuaid said people have been in and out of her office all week long, just to pick up bracelets.

“I handed them out at my graduation,” said Annabella Neilsen of Norwalk. “Whenever I’m with friends and I don’t see them wearing them, I give them out to friends, parents and basically everybody I see. I brought some with me to my college orientation too.”

Throughout Fairfield County, many local businesses are getting involved in this awareness campaign.

“We’re just trying to put awareness out there,” said Carlos Montenegro, the manager of Russell Speeders Car Wash of Norwalk. “We want to see if there’s any way we can help our customers, our families.”

Russell Speeders hung up a “Find Jennifer Dulos” banner at the entrance so all cars will pass by it.

And the owner of Stamford’s Target Disposal Service put a “Find Jennifer Dulos” magnet on their dump trucks.

“I feel bad for her children,” said Joe Cammarota, the owner of Target Disposal. “They have to have some closure over this.”

41.117744 -73.408158