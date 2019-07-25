Mostly sunny, low humidity Thursday, temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two tornadoes were confirmed in Cape Cod Tuesday. The final report of the survey team was released yesterday.

Here in Connecticut, our weather is very quiet, with a stretch of beautiful summer weather filling in for the next several days.

The humidity stays low today with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s.

Heat and humidity will slowly rise heading into this weekend with a potential heat wave starting Sunday and lasting through Tuesday of next week (inland). This heat will not come close to the triple digit temps of last weekend though, and the humidity won't be as oppressive.

Looking ahead, the next chance for storms is not until Tuesday - Wednesday of next week. So yeah, we're back to another prolonged dry stretch of weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, low humidity, beautiful. High: Low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, comfortable. Lows around 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: mid-upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Warm, more humid. High: mid 80s - near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Hot, hazy, humid. High: Low 90s.

TUESDAY: Hot, humid. Chance PM storm. High: Near 90.

