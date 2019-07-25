× North Windham man charged with attempted murder after machete assault

WINDHAM — State Police say 52-year-old Doran Shumway was arrested and charged after assaulting someone with a machete.

According to police, they were called to 60 James Drive in North Windham around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on a disturbance call. When troopers arrived, they found a victim outside the home, suffering from severe machete wounds to his left arm and chest. The victim was air-lifted to Hartford Hospital where he’s currently listed in critical condition.

Police say Shumway, who lived at the address, admitted to troopers had and the victim had a fight which led to Shumway assaulting the victim with the machete.

Shumway was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, threatening, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. Shumway was held on a $1 million bond and is expected in court Thursday morning.