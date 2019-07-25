What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

North Windham man charged with attempted murder after machete assault

Posted 8:52 AM, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59AM, July 25, 2019

WINDHAM — State Police say 52-year-old Doran Shumway was arrested and charged after assaulting someone with a machete.

According to police, they were called to 60 James Drive in North Windham around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on a disturbance call. When troopers arrived, they found a victim outside the home, suffering from severe machete wounds to his left arm and chest. The victim was air-lifted to Hartford Hospital where he’s currently listed in critical condition.

Police say Shumway, who lived at the address, admitted to troopers had and the victim had a fight which led to Shumway assaulting the victim with the machete.

Shumway was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, threatening, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. Shumway was held on a $1 million bond and is expected in court Thursday morning.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.739697 by -72.184766.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.