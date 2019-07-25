Old Lyme beach fence controversy has people kicking sand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD LYME — A new controversy in Old Lyme has beach-goers kicking sand.

They’re upset about a fence slicing through the sand that some claim is ugly, offensive and illegal.

The beach association says the fence has cut down on trash, public drunkenness and displays of indecency. The public says it just makes them feel unwelcome.

Joanne Criscio from Massachusetts said, “You barely have room to sit and get comfortable.” It’s a debate as hot as the summer sun. Judy Sarkis from Worcester, MA said, “I think it’s an eyesore on the beach.”

From the street, the imported palm trees invite beach bums to the shore in Old Lyme. But land on the sand and the summer selfie is invaded by fences. The most controversial one is located where Sound View Beach greets Miami Beach visitors with a guard shack.

Atty. Ken Slater represents the Miami Beach Association.

“It says welcome to Miami Beach. If you go to other signs at Hawks Nest Beach it says no trespassing and members only.”

Judy Sarkis said, “I think it’s represents that they think they’re better than the people on the public beach so they want to put a fence up to keep them out.”

The Miami Beach Association says their beach is private. By law they have to allow people to walk through. But staying is another story.

“The deed doesn’t say anything about being able to be recreation or anything like that it’s basically a right of way,” said Atty. Slater.

But that argument has been contested by the public. At issue is the language of an old deed willed by the original owner. Atty. Bill McCoy represents the Old Lyme Property Owners. “The use of a beach as something that is simply something you walk on to get from point A to point B is not beach use,” said McCoy.

The Miami Beach Association says they did it to improve the atmosphere.

“People were leaving garbage, dirty diapers. There were hypodermic needles,” said Slater.

The public can still use Miami Beach, but now for a $10 clean beach fee that’s gets you a pass a garbage bag and a wrist band. “As soon as you have a public beach, not everybody is going to behave well. If somebody is doing something illegal you call the police,” said McCoy.

The legality of the fence will be settled in court. Final arguments are scheduled for September with the judge to make a decision by the winter.