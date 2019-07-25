PD: 2 woman arrested in connection to homicide behind Bulkeley High School in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said two woman have been arrested in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old Jorge Alicea that occurred behind Bulkeley High School.

Alicea was shot and killed behind the school on July 11. Police said they arrested Tachani Aosario, 28, on Friday, and 23-year-old Cynthia Cruz today.

Aosario has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Cruz has been charged with murder.

Both suspects are held on a $1 million bond.

No other details have been released at this time.

FOX61 will provide updates ass soon as they become available.