PD: 2 women arrested in connection to homicide behind Bulkeley High School in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said two women have been arrested in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old Jorge Alicea that occurred behind Bulkeley High School.

Alicea was shot and killed behind the school on July 11. Police said they arrested Taichany Osorio, 28, on Friday, and 23-year-old Cynthia Cruz today.

Osorio has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Cruz has been charged with murder.

Both suspects are held on a $1 million bond. Police said the shooting was caught on city surveillance cameras and information from the neighborhood helped the investigation.

“There might be even more arrests coming down with this investigation,” Lt. Paul Cicero said.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, Cicero said. Cruz is being interviewed to find out exactly how they knew each other. Mug shots have not been released yet.

No other details have been released at this time.

