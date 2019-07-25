× PD: East Hartford man killed in targeted drive-by shooting

HARTFORD — Hartford Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a 25-year-old was gunned down late last night in the south end of the city.

According to police, Yowsef Lopez was shot in a targeted drive-by just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Hillside Avenue. There were shot spotter reports along with 911 calls coming into police.

When officers arrived, they found Lopez on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds he was rushed to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after. Police say Lopez was targeted.

Hartford Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and no suspects have been identified at this time but officials say they don’t believe there is any danger to the public.

This is the 17th homicide in the city this year.